Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up about 3.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $199,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

