Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,212 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $196,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $44,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $124.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

