Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.