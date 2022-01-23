Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

