Switch (ESH) One Day Volume Tops $129,476.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Switch has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $216,976.85 and $129,476.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00297050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.01128058 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.