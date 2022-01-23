Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

