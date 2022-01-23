Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.08 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDE. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

