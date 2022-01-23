Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of LTC Properties worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

