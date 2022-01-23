Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

