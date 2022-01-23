Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after buying an additional 82,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $850.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,323 shares of company stock worth $1,552,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

