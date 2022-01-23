Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

