Swiss National Bank Has $3.15 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

