Swiss National Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.