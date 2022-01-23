Swiss National Bank Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 216.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

