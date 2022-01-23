Swiss National Bank Buys 4,500 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.