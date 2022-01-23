Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Surgery Partners accounts for 1.3% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Surgery Partners worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 61.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 39.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.