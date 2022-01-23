Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$70.21, with a volume of 541709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.21.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$70.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.68.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6499993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

