Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
MSC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. Studio City International has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $682.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
