Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.