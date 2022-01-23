Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) vs. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96%

This table compares Sterling Check and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $454.05 million 3.83 -$52.29 million N/A N/A DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million $1.48 20.64

Sterling Check has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Check and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78 DXC Technology 1 2 9 0 2.67

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 40.53%. Given Sterling Check’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Sterling Check on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

