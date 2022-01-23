Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCL stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

