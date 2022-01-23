Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Step Finance has a total market cap of $487,655.77 and approximately $2.81 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

