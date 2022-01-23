State Street Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

