State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 380 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTGX stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.