State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 31.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

