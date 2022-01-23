State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 86,564 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SESN. State Street Corp raised its position in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after buying an additional 1,546,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,387,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

