State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REKR opened at $4.40 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

