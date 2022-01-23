State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

BRP Group stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

