STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $119.10 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $119.10 million and $20.65 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

