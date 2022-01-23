StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. 117,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

