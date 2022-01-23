Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Down to $49.88

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.88, but opened at $47.83. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $82,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $819,061. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

