Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.57 ($76.79).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.