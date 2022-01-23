SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report sales of $7.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $22.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 49,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,534. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

