Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.50.

NYSE:SQ opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.07. Square has a 12-month low of $117.81 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in Square by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Square by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

