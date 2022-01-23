Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

