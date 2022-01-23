Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

