Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.05.

SPIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire Global to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

SPIR opened at 2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.81. Spire Global has a 12 month low of 2.17 and a 12 month high of 19.50.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.18. The company had revenue of 9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Spire Global will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Global Company Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

