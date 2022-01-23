SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

