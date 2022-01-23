SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $16,200.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,988,325 coins and its circulating supply is 10,750,740 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

