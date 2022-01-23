Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.