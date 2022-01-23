SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.38. SomaLogic shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 2,229 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.