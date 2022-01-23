Societe Generale Downgrades Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($263.64) to €241.00 ($273.86) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.00.

MURGY stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

