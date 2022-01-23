Societe Generale Downgrades Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

