Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $141.50 and last traded at $141.80, with a volume of 9671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

Specifically, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $80,079,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.