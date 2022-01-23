SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $1,125,900.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.78 and a 200 day moving average of $220.48. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

