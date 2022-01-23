Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.04. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock worth $23,384,485 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.