Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $209.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE SI traded down $14.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,422. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

