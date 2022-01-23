Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Stock Price Down 2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

