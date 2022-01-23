Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $435.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

