Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.86.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.06. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

